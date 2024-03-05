Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AMRN) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 6.29 million Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s per share price at $0.92 changed hands at -$0.14 or -12.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $377.75M. AMRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.26% off its 52-week high of $2.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 29.35% up since then. When we look at Amarin Corp ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

Instantly AMRN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3600 subtracted -12.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.21%, with the 5-day performance at -23.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) is -23.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.82 days.

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amarin Corp ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.00% over the past 6 months, a -533.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amarin Corp ADR will rise 25.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $57.4 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Amarin Corp ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $53.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $81.23 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -29.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.93%. The 2024 estimates are for Amarin Corp ADR earnings to increase by 6.67%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.90% per year.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corp ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of Amarin Corp ADR shares while 23.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.85%. There are 23.72% institutions holding the Amarin Corp ADR stock share, with Kynam Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.15% of the shares, roughly 12.0 million AMRN shares worth $14.28 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.41% or 11.28 million shares worth $13.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund. With 3.81 million shares estimated at $4.53 million under it, the former controlled 3.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $0.7 million.