Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.03 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $269.75M. AEVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -94.17% off its 52-week high of $2.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 54.37% up since then. When we look at Aeva Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

With action 1.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.94%, with the 5-day performance at 1.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) is 24.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.08 days.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aeva Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.27% over the past 6 months, a 8.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aeva Technologies Inc will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.57 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Aeva Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $188k and $1.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 735.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 93.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Aeva Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 6.32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 05.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.97% of Aeva Technologies Inc shares while 43.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.99%. There are 43.57% institutions holding the Aeva Technologies Inc stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.17% of the shares, roughly 27.1 million AEVA shares worth $33.88 million.

Canaan Partners XI LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.30% or 18.49 million shares worth $14.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.93 million shares estimated at $4.91 million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.95% of the shares, roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $1.99 million.