Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s per share price at $16.73 changed hands at -$0.93 or -5.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $482.66M. AEHR’s last price was a discount, traded about -223.37% off its 52-week high of $54.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.54, which suggests the last value was 13.09% up since then. When we look at Aehr Test Systems’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Instantly AEHR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.63 subtracted -5.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.94%, with the 5-day performance at 3.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is 10.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.67 days.