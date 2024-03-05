Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AADI) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 3.83 million Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s per share price at $2.43 changed hands at $0.51 or 26.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.73M. AADI’s last price was a discount, traded about -349.38% off its 52-week high of $10.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 36.21% up since then. When we look at Aadi Bioscience Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 507.96K.

Instantly AADI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4700 added 26.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.54%, with the 5-day performance at 22.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) is 38.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.79 days.

Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aadi Bioscience Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.35% over the past 6 months, a 7.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aadi Bioscience Inc will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.29 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Aadi Bioscience Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $6.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.28 million and $5.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.51%. The 2024 estimates are for Aadi Bioscience Inc earnings to increase by 7.36%.

AADI Dividends

Aadi Bioscience Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 26 and April 01.

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.47% of Aadi Bioscience Inc shares while 52.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.49%. There are 52.95% institutions holding the Aadi Bioscience Inc stock share, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.62% of the shares, roughly 2.85 million AADI shares worth $19.49 million.

Acuta Capital Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.54% or 1.85 million shares worth $12.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $3.05 million under it, the former controlled 1.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $2.33 million.