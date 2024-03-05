A Review of Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE:SPHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $47.53 changed hands at $3.24 or 7.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.67B. SPHR’s last price was a premium, traded about 4.17% off its 52-week high of $45.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.68, which suggests the last value was 56.49% up since then. When we look at Sphere Entertainment Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE:SPHR) trade information

Instantly SPHR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 47.62 added 7.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.96%, with the 5-day performance at 17.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE:SPHR) is 30.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.73 days.