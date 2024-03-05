A Review of Iamgold Corp. (NYSE: IAG)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session, 2.34 million Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.94 changing hands around $0.1 or 3.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.45B. IAG’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.61% off its 52-week high of $3.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.99, which suggests the last value was 32.31% up since then. When we look at Iamgold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.33 million.

Instantly IAG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.91 added 3.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.15%, with the 5-day performance at 8.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) is 18.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.67 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Iamgold Corp. (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Iamgold Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.93% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Iamgold Corp. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $235.87 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Iamgold Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $275.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $200.6 million and $238.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Iamgold Corp. earnings to increase by 25.22%.

IAG Dividends

Iamgold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Iamgold Corp. shares while 60.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.82%. There are 60.77% institutions holding the Iamgold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 9.71% of the shares, roughly 48.12 million IAG shares worth $142.43 million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.22% or 35.78 million shares worth $105.9 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 25.88 million shares estimated at $76.6 million under it, the former controlled 5.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.63% of the shares, roughly 17.97 million shares worth around $53.19 million.