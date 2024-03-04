Zomedica Corp (AMEX: ZOM) Lose -5.48%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 3.01 million Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.15 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $143.56M. ZOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -80.0% off its 52-week high of $0.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Zomedica Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.08 million.

Instantly ZOM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1599 subtracted -5.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.82%, with the 5-day performance at 19.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM) is 9.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.28 days.

Zomedica Corp (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zomedica Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.81% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Zomedica Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $8.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.16 million and $5.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 49.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.01%. The 2024 estimates are for Zomedica Corp earnings to increase by 50.00%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.

Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.64% of Zomedica Corp shares while 9.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.32%. There are 9.17% institutions holding the Zomedica Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.98% of the shares, roughly 48.81 million ZOM shares worth $9.76 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.17% or 11.51 million shares worth $2.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 33.69 million shares estimated at $6.74 million under it, the former controlled 3.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 13.32 million shares worth around $2.66 million.