Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $15.28 changed hands at $0.37 or 2.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.08B. ZNTL’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.89% off its 52-week high of $31.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.56, which suggests the last value was 37.43% up since then. When we look at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 867.78K.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Instantly ZNTL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.07 added 2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.86%, with the 5-day performance at 12.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is 28.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.2 days.