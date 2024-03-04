Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $15.28 changed hands at $0.37 or 2.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.08B. ZNTL’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.89% off its 52-week high of $31.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.56, which suggests the last value was 37.43% up since then. When we look at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 867.78K.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information
Instantly ZNTL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.07 added 2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.86%, with the 5-day performance at 12.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is 28.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.2 days.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.51% over the past 6 months, a 17.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 24.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 49.70% for the next quarter.
Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.83 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -50.05%. The 2024 estimates are for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 17.52%.
ZNTL Dividends
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.54% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 114.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 119.10%. There are 114.88% institutions holding the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Matrix Capital Management the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 19.73% of the shares, roughly 13.96 million ZNTL shares worth $393.81 million.
FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.95% or 10.58 million shares worth $298.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 4.0 million shares estimated at $112.84 million under it, the former controlled 5.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 5.39% of the shares, roughly 3.81 million shares worth around $107.5 million.