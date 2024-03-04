X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 2.54 million X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at $0.04 or 4.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $168.96M. XFOR’s last price was a discount, traded about -155.45% off its 52-week high of $2.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 43.56% up since then. When we look at X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Instantly XFOR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0500 added 4.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.45%, with the 5-day performance at 7.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) is 29.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.32 days.