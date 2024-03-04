Will Nxu Inc (NASDAQ: NXU) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 56.15 million Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.75. With the company’s per share price at $1.00 changed hands at $0.2 or 25.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.39M. NXU’s last price was a discount, traded about -15050.0% off its 52-week high of $151.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 29.0% up since then. When we look at Nxu Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information

Instantly NXU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3700 added 25.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.52%, with the 5-day performance at 1.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) is 6.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.