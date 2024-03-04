Will Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.81 changing hands around $0.08 or 10.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $133.22M. ARQQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -103.7% off its 52-week high of $1.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 51.85% up since then. When we look at Arqit Quantum Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 832.69K.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Instantly ARQQ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 35.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8500 added 10.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 71.31%, with the 5-day performance at 35.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 80.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.06 days.