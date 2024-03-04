Will Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3.46 million Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $15.41 changed hands at -$0.57 or -3.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $591.74M. AAOI’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.61% off its 52-week high of $24.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.60, which suggests the last value was 89.62% up since then. When we look at Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.75 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) trade information

Instantly AAOI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.50 subtracted -3.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.24%, with the 5-day performance at 8.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) is -2.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.67 days.