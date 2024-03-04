Why To Invest In WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) Stock?

In the last trading session, 16.97 million WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.04 changed hands at $0.0 or 6.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.34M. WISA’s last price was a discount, traded about -12900.0% off its 52-week high of $5.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04. When we look at WiSA Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.14 million.

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

Instantly WISA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0416 added 6.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.70%, with the 5-day performance at -1.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) is -58.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.