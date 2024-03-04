Why Should You Invest In Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT)?

In the last trading session, 2.78 million Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.77. With the company’s per share price at $0.46 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.29M. AULT’s last price was a discount, traded about -150600.0% off its 52-week high of $693.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 23.91% up since then. When we look at Ault Alliance Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.91 million.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Instantly AULT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8187 added 2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.41%, with the 5-day performance at 22.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) is -7.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.