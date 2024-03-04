Why Should You Invest In Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT)?

In the last trading session, 2.78 million Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.77. With the company’s per share price at $0.46 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.29M. AULT’s last price was a discount, traded about -150600.0% off its 52-week high of $693.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 23.91% up since then. When we look at Ault Alliance Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.91 million.
Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information
Instantly AULT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8187 added 2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.41%, with the 5-day performance at 22.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) is -7.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.
AULT Dividends
Ault Alliance Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 15 and April 19.
Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Ault Alliance Inc shares while 0.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.95%. There are 0.95% institutions holding the Ault Alliance Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.58% of the shares, roughly 44619.0 AULT shares worth $0.23 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 5666.0 shares worth $29179.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 27340.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 16916.0 shares worth around $87117.0.