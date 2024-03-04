Why Investors Should Stick to Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) Stock in 2024

In the latest trading session, 0.34 million Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.47 changed hands at -$0.06 or -4.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $85.79M. NAAS’s current price is a discount, trading about -769.39% off its 52-week high of $12.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 27.21% up since then. When we look at Naas Technology Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information
Instantly NAAS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7100 subtracted -4.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.42%, with the 5-day performance at -6.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) is -9.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Naas Technology Inc ADR shares while 12.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.99%. There are 12.99% institutions holding the Naas Technology Inc ADR stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.20% of the shares, roughly 3.52 million NAAS shares worth $5.07 million.
Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 1.37 million shares estimated at $1.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 25508.0 shares worth around $36731.0.