Why Investors Should Stick to Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) Stock in 2024

In the latest trading session, 0.34 million Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.47 changed hands at -$0.06 or -4.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $85.79M. NAAS’s current price is a discount, trading about -769.39% off its 52-week high of $12.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 27.21% up since then. When we look at Naas Technology Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Instantly NAAS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7100 subtracted -4.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.42%, with the 5-day performance at -6.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) is -9.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.