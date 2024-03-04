Why Investors Should Stick to Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) Stock in 2024

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s per share price at $6.76 changed hands at $0.14 or 2.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $751.91M. BTDR’s last price was a discount, traded about -118.2% off its 52-week high of $14.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.77, which suggests the last value was 59.02% up since then. When we look at Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Instantly BTDR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.55 added 2.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.44%, with the 5-day performance at 4.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) is -17.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.