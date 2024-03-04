When Will Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 3.69 million Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s per share price at $1.02 changed hands at $0.07 or 7.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $196.40M. EOSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -454.9% off its 52-week high of $5.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 28.43% up since then. When we look at Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.73 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0400 added 7.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.42%, with the 5-day performance at 8.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) is -8.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.18 days.