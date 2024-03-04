What Is The Performance Outlook For Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.33 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $209.94M. SCLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1170.68% off its 52-week high of $16.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 32.33% up since then. When we look at Scilex Holding Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 911.77K.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Instantly SCLX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -35.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.6300 subtracted -0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.83%, with the 5-day performance at -35.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) is -17.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.53 days.