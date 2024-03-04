What Is The Performance Outlook For Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.33 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $209.94M. SCLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1170.68% off its 52-week high of $16.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 32.33% up since then. When we look at Scilex Holding Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 911.77K.
Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information
Instantly SCLX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -35.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.6300 subtracted -0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.83%, with the 5-day performance at -35.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) is -17.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.53 days.
Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.43 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Scilex Holding Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $15.34 million.
Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.97% of Scilex Holding Company shares while 16.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.08%. There are 16.85% institutions holding the Scilex Holding Company stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.77% of the shares, roughly 7.33 million SCLX shares worth $40.8 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.56% or 5.46 million shares worth $30.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.94 million shares estimated at $17.04 million under it, the former controlled 3.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $14.26 million.