Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VANI) : Investors Should Not Dump VANI Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session, 1.38 million Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.47 changed hands at -$0.62 or -20.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $126.09M. VANI’s current price is a discount, trading about -215.79% off its 52-week high of $7.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 69.64% up since then. When we look at Vivani Medical Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.
Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) trade information
Instantly VANI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 141.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.80 subtracted -20.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 142.25%, with the 5-day performance at 141.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) is 137.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.5 days.
Vivani Medical Inc (VANI) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.89%. The 2024 estimates are for Vivani Medical Inc earnings to decrease by -44.44%.
VANI Dividends
Vivani Medical Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 29.
Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.10% of Vivani Medical Inc shares while 6.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.35%. There are 6.79% institutions holding the Vivani Medical Inc stock share, with Tanager Wealth Management LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.24% of the shares, roughly 1.65 million VANI shares worth $4.1 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.89% or 0.45 million shares worth $1.12 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $0.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.48 million.