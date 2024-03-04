Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VANI) : Investors Should Not Dump VANI Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session, 1.38 million Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.47 changed hands at -$0.62 or -20.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $126.09M. VANI’s current price is a discount, trading about -215.79% off its 52-week high of $7.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 69.64% up since then. When we look at Vivani Medical Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) trade information

Instantly VANI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 141.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.80 subtracted -20.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 142.25%, with the 5-day performance at 141.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) is 137.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.5 days.