Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 13.11 million Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $85.22 changed hands at $8.17 or 10.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.56B. VKTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.65% off its 52-week high of $99.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.28, which suggests the last value was 90.28% up since then. When we look at Viking Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.10 million.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Instantly VKTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 127.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 99.41 added 10.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 357.93%, with the 5-day performance at 127.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) is 253.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.74 days.