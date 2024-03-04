Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the last trading session, 6.27 million Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.36. With the company’s per share price at $8.50 changed hands at $1.42 or 20.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $503.54M. VTYX’s last price was a discount, traded about -455.88% off its 52-week high of $47.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.87, which suggests the last value was 78.0% up since then. When we look at Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.39 million.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Instantly VTYX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.84 added 20.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 244.13%, with the 5-day performance at 26.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) is 302.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.75 days.