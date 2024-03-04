Velo3D Inc (NYSE: VLD): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.93 million Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s per share price at $0.25 changed hands at -$0.02 or -7.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $53.72M. VLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1272.0% off its 52-week high of $3.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 24.0% up since then. When we look at Velo3D Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.67 million.
Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information
Instantly VLD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2950 subtracted -7.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.57%, with the 5-day performance at -3.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) is -19.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.8 days.
Velo3D Inc (VLD) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.80% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Velo3D Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $20.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.78 million and $26.06 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -34.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.80%.
VLD Dividends
Velo3D Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.64% of Velo3D Inc shares while 58.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.48%. There are 58.74% institutions holding the Velo3D Inc stock share, with Deer Management Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 19.24% of the shares, roughly 37.86 million VLD shares worth $81.79 million.
VK Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.43% or 30.35 million shares worth $65.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.18 million shares estimated at $12.77 million under it, the former controlled 4.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 4.79 million shares worth around $10.35 million.