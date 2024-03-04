Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.51 million Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s per share price at $1.25 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $211.05M. VXRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.2% off its 52-week high of $1.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 57.6% up since then. When we look at Vaxart Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Instantly VXRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3400 added 2.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 118.23%, with the 5-day performance at -1.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) is 5.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.45 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vaxart Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 55.28% over the past 6 months, a 29.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vaxart Inc will rise 22.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,797.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.25 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vaxart Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22k and $800k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5,581.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 200.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.79%. The 2024 estimates are for Vaxart Inc earnings to increase by 29.37%.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of Vaxart Inc shares while 18.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.82%. There are 18.69% institutions holding the Vaxart Inc stock share, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.66% of the shares, roughly 7.09 million VXRT shares worth $5.17 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.54% or 6.89 million shares worth $5.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.07 million shares estimated at $2.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $1.29 million.