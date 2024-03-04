U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch UCAR Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 18.67 million U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.08 changed hands at $0.01 or 6.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.10M. UCAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -93650.0% off its 52-week high of $75.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.06, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at U Power Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.58 million.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

Instantly UCAR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0810 added 6.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.49%, with the 5-day performance at 4.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) is -16.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.