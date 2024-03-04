Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 10.26 million Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $0.10 changed hands at -$0.04 or -29.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.11M. DCFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1740.0% off its 52-week high of $1.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at Tritium DCFC Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.95 million.
Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information
Instantly DCFC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1576 subtracted -29.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.68%, with the 5-day performance at -16.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is -17.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.
Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 131.70% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $427.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tritium DCFC Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $53.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $184.54 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 131.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.09%.
DCFC Dividends
Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.44% of Tritium DCFC Limited shares while 10.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.32%. There are 10.39% institutions holding the Tritium DCFC Limited stock share, with Varley Holdings Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.79% of the shares, roughly 15.67 million DCFC shares worth $26.32 million.
Riverstone Holdings Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.71% or 7.54 million shares worth $8.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 2.92 million shares estimated at $2.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.12 million.