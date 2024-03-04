Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 10.26 million Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $0.10 changed hands at -$0.04 or -29.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.11M. DCFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1740.0% off its 52-week high of $1.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at Tritium DCFC Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.95 million.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Instantly DCFC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1576 subtracted -29.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.68%, with the 5-day performance at -16.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is -17.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.