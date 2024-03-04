Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at $0.01 or 14.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.41M. TPET’s last price was a discount, traded about -2627.27% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 18.18% up since then. When we look at Trio Petroleum Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.
Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information
Instantly TPET was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1200 added 14.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.57%, with the 5-day performance at -0.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) is -33.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.
TPET Dividends
Trio Petroleum Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.59% of Trio Petroleum Corp. shares while 0.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.44%. There are 0.34% institutions holding the Trio Petroleum Corp. stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million TPET shares worth $0.2 million.
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 25000.0 shares worth $41750.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 22014.0 shares estimated at $14309.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.