Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at $0.01 or 14.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.41M. TPET’s last price was a discount, traded about -2627.27% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 18.18% up since then. When we look at Trio Petroleum Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information

Instantly TPET was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1200 added 14.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.57%, with the 5-day performance at -0.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) is -33.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.