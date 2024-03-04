The Most Interesting Shares Today: Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC)

In the latest trading session, 0.49 million Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.26 changing hands around $0.37 or 5.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.62B. ULCC’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.36% off its 52-week high of $11.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.19, which suggests the last value was 56.06% up since then. When we look at Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Instantly ULCC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.30 added 5.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.95%, with the 5-day performance at 3.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) is 36.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.82 days.