The Most Interesting Shares Today: Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD)

In the last trading session, 2.63 million Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.00. With the company’s per share price at $4.21 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $495.64M. APLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -176.01% off its 52-week high of $11.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.74, which suggests the last value was 58.67% up since then. When we look at Applied Digital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Instantly APLD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.59 added 1.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.54%, with the 5-day performance at 4.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is -18.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.67 days.