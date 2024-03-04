Tellurian Inc (AMEX: TELL): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 31.86 million Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.37. With the company’s per share price at $0.77 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $600.33M. TELL’s last price was a discount, traded about -127.27% off its 52-week high of $1.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 53.25% up since then. When we look at Tellurian Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 41.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.21 million.

Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8246 subtracted -3.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.55%, with the 5-day performance at 3.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) is 53.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 125.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.77 days.