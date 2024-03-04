Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 12.46 million Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s per share price at $12.18 changed hands at $0.14 or 1.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.67B. RUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -111.82% off its 52-week high of $25.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.43, which suggests the last value was 30.79% up since then. When we look at Sunrun Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.35 million.

Instantly RUN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.66 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.95%, with the 5-day performance at 2.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) is -15.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunrun Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.06% over the past 6 months, a 73.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunrun Inc will rise 62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -228.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $482.37 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Sunrun Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $559.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $589.85 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Sunrun Inc earnings to increase by 86.03%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.00% per year.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.62% of Sunrun Inc shares while 106.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.15%. There are 106.30% institutions holding the Sunrun Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.08% of the shares, roughly 32.74 million RUN shares worth $584.82 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.88% or 19.28 million shares worth $344.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.79 million shares estimated at $85.31 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 6.36 million shares worth around $113.53 million.