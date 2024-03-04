Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.21. With the company’s per share price at $4.65 changed hands at $0.11 or 2.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.26B. SMMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.54% off its 52-week high of $5.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 73.12% up since then. When we look at Summit Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Instantly SMMT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.78 added 2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 78.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) is 18.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.45 days.