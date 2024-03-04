Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Knightscope Inc

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.49 changing hands around $0.01 or 2.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.55M. KSCP’s current price is a discount, trading about -357.14% off its 52-week high of $2.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 26.53% up since then. When we look at Knightscope Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Instantly KSCP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5496 added 2.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.30%, with the 5-day performance at -7.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) is -16.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.23 days.