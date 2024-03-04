Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Emergent Biosolutions Inc

In the last trading session, 2.26 million Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $3.39 changed hands at $0.16 or 4.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $175.87M. EBS’s last price was a discount, traded about -303.24% off its 52-week high of $13.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.42, which suggests the last value was 58.11% up since then. When we look at Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) trade information

Instantly EBS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.61 added 4.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.25%, with the 5-day performance at 23.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) is 102.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.22 days.