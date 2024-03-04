Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Emergent Biosolutions Inc

In the last trading session, 2.26 million Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $3.39 changed hands at $0.16 or 4.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $175.87M. EBS’s last price was a discount, traded about -303.24% off its 52-week high of $13.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.42, which suggests the last value was 58.11% up since then. When we look at Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.
Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) trade information
Instantly EBS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.61 added 4.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.25%, with the 5-day performance at 23.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) is 102.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.22 days.
Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Emergent Biosolutions Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.33% over the past 6 months, a -109.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Emergent Biosolutions Inc will rise 38.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 93.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.80% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $293.53 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $185.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $330.7 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.20%.
The 2024 estimates are for Emergent Biosolutions Inc earnings to decrease by -117.08%.
EBS Dividends
Emergent Biosolutions Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 06.
Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.51% of Emergent Biosolutions Inc shares while 80.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.77%. There are 80.69% institutions holding the Emergent Biosolutions Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.82% of the shares, roughly 9.23 million EBS shares worth $67.85 million.
State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.11% or 6.79 million shares worth $49.94 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.9 million shares estimated at $22.99 million under it, the former controlled 9.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $10.61 million.