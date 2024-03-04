Stock Performance Of Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RNLX) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.10. With the company’s per share price at $1.04 changed hands at -$0.13 or -11.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.97M. RNLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -288.46% off its 52-week high of $4.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 76.92% up since then. When we look at Renalytix Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Instantly RNLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 54.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2900 subtracted -11.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 166.67%, with the 5-day performance at 54.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) is 228.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Renalytix Plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.01% over the past 6 months, a 32.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Renalytix Plc ADR will rise 71.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.1 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Renalytix Plc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $724k and $518k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 51.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 276.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -134.94%. The 2024 estimates are for Renalytix Plc ADR earnings to increase by 34.54%.

RNLX Dividends

Renalytix Plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.75% of Renalytix Plc ADR shares while 10.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.98%. There are 10.57% institutions holding the Renalytix Plc ADR stock share, with Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.16% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million RNLX shares worth $3.0 million.

Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.77% or 0.84 million shares worth $2.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 13296.0 shares estimated at $38558.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 4865.0 shares worth around $11821.0.