Stock Performance And Forecast For Regenxbio Inc

In the last trading session, 1.51 million Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $21.19 changed hands at $3.75 or 21.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $941.47M. RGNX’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.49% off its 52-week high of $25.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.83, which suggests the last value was 44.17% up since then. When we look at Regenxbio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 647.59K.

Instantly RGNX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.69 added 21.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.05%, with the 5-day performance at 21.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) is 72.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.17 days.

Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Regenxbio Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.04% over the past 6 months, a 52.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Regenxbio Inc will rise 23.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.88 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Regenxbio Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $28.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.14 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Regenxbio Inc earnings to increase by 35.91%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.60% per year.

RGNX Dividends

Regenxbio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.08% of Regenxbio Inc shares while 90.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.25%. There are 90.32% institutions holding the Regenxbio Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 18.81% of the shares, roughly 8.27 million RGNX shares worth $165.3 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.87% or 4.34 million shares worth $86.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.73 million shares estimated at $44.95 million under it, the former controlled 6.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.01% of the shares, roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $23.42 million.