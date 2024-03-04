SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2.41 million SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.15M. SMX’s last price was a discount, traded about -207690.0% off its 52-week high of $415.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20. When we look at SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.
SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information
Instantly SMX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -39.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3900 subtracted -0.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.69%, with the 5-day performance at -39.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) is -49.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.
SMX Dividends
SMX (Security Matters) Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.06% of SMX (Security Matters) Plc shares while 0.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.70%. There are 0.69% institutions holding the SMX (Security Matters) Plc stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.57% of the shares, roughly 12593.0 SMX shares worth $35240.0.
Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 1826.0 shares worth $5109.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 160.0 shares estimated at $3590.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.