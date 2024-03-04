SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2.41 million SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.15M. SMX’s last price was a discount, traded about -207690.0% off its 52-week high of $415.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20. When we look at SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Instantly SMX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -39.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3900 subtracted -0.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.69%, with the 5-day performance at -39.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) is -49.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.