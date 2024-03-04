Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the last trading session, 2.5 million Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.93 changed hands at $1.71 or 12.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.74B. SGML’s last price was a discount, traded about -171.06% off its 52-week high of $43.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.46, which suggests the last value was 34.34% up since then. When we look at Sigma Lithium Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Instantly SGML was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 38.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.03 added 12.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.48%, with the 5-day performance at 38.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) is -20.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.33 days.