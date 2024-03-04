Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.19 million Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.52. With the company’s per share price at $6.16 changed hands at -$2.82 or -31.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.24M. SIDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -1588.31% off its 52-week high of $104.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.27, which suggests the last value was 46.92% up since then. When we look at Sidus Space Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Instantly SIDU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 37.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.15 subtracted -31.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.08%, with the 5-day performance at 37.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) is 28.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 75970.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.