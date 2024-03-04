Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.19 million Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.52. With the company’s per share price at $6.16 changed hands at -$2.82 or -31.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.24M. SIDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -1588.31% off its 52-week high of $104.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.27, which suggests the last value was 46.92% up since then. When we look at Sidus Space Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.
Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information
Instantly SIDU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 37.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.15 subtracted -31.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.08%, with the 5-day performance at 37.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) is 28.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 75970.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.
Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $986k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sidus Space Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.9 million and $2.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -48.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.10%.
SIDU Dividends
Sidus Space Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Sidus Space Inc shares while 18.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.60%. There are 18.57% institutions holding the Sidus Space Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.04% of the shares, roughly 6.41 million SIDU shares worth $1.16 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.78% or 0.55 million shares worth $99697.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF. With 0.5 million shares estimated at $90459.0 under it, the former controlled 0.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $23605.0.