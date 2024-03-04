Should You Invest In MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW) In 2024?

In the last trading session, 3.24 million MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.99. With the company’s per share price at $1.03 changed hands at $0.18 or 21.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.24M. LIFW’s last price was a discount, traded about -2739.81% off its 52-week high of $29.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 30.1% up since then. When we look at MSP Recovery Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 670.56K.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information

Instantly LIFW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1200 added 21.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.63%, with the 5-day performance at 28.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) is -5.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.