Should You Invest In MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW) In 2024?

In the last trading session, 3.24 million MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.99. With the company’s per share price at $1.03 changed hands at $0.18 or 21.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.24M. LIFW’s last price was a discount, traded about -2739.81% off its 52-week high of $29.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 30.1% up since then. When we look at MSP Recovery Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 670.56K.
MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information
Instantly LIFW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1200 added 21.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.63%, with the 5-day performance at 28.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) is -5.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.
LIFW Dividends
MSP Recovery Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.98% of MSP Recovery Inc shares while 7.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.92%. There are 7.11% institutions holding the MSP Recovery Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million LIFW shares worth $1.53 million.
Palantir Technologies Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 86607.0 shares worth $0.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 64829.0 shares estimated at $0.53 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 74237.0 shares worth around $0.61 million.