SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 4.59 million SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.16. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at $0.06 or 7.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.47M. ICU’s last price was a discount, traded about -307.59% off its 52-week high of $3.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 79.75% up since then. When we look at SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.79 million.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Instantly ICU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9000 added 7.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 78.45%, with the 5-day performance at 2.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) is -1.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.