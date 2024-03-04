SBFM Stock: More Upside For Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM)?

In the last trading session, 12.92 million Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.06 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.02M. SBFM’s last price was a discount, traded about -2233.33% off its 52-week high of $1.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

With action 5.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.59%, with the 5-day performance at 5.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) is -78.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.