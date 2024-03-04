SBFM Stock: More Upside For Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM)?

In the last trading session, 12.92 million Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.06 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.02M. SBFM’s last price was a discount, traded about -2233.33% off its 52-week high of $1.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.
Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information
With action 5.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.59%, with the 5-day performance at 5.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) is -78.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $7 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.97%.
SBFM Dividends
Sunshine Biopharma Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 03 and April 04.
Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.26% of Sunshine Biopharma Inc shares while 11.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.38%. There are 11.89% institutions holding the Sunshine Biopharma Inc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.42% of the shares, roughly 2.19 million SBFM shares worth $1.08 million.
Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 0.29 million shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.