Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.67 million Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $1.11 changed hands at -$0.05 or -4.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $196.86M. SGMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -178.38% off its 52-week high of $3.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 73.87% up since then. When we look at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Instantly SGMO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3200 subtracted -4.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 104.31%, with the 5-day performance at -1.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) is 142.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.62 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.09% over the past 6 months, a -9.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will rise 18.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -191.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 64.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.1 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $7.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.23 million and $157.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -70.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -95.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.22%. The 2024 estimates are for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -10.76%.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 09.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.00% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc shares while 50.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.68%. There are 50.11% institutions holding the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Wasatch Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.63% of the shares, roughly 17.05 million SGMO shares worth $22.17 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.97% or 15.89 million shares worth $20.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. With 6.48 million shares estimated at $8.42 million under it, the former controlled 3.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 4.44 million shares worth around $5.77 million.