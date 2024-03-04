Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $6.61 changed hands at $0.08 or 1.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.85B. RUM’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.2% off its 52-week high of $11.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.33, which suggests the last value was 49.62% up since then. When we look at Rumble Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.74 million.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Instantly RUM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.12 added 1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.22%, with the 5-day performance at -1.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) is -3.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.17 days.