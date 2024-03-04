Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO).

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $7.81 changed hands at $0.91 or 13.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $193.45M. ABEO’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.77% off its 52-week high of $7.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.21, which suggests the last value was 71.7% up since then. When we look at Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 272.97K.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

Instantly ABEO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.87 added 13.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 55.89%, with the 5-day performance at 11.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) is 91.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.24 days.