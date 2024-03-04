Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO).

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $7.81 changed hands at $0.91 or 13.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $193.45M. ABEO’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.77% off its 52-week high of $7.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.21, which suggests the last value was 71.7% up since then. When we look at Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 272.97K.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information
Instantly ABEO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.87 added 13.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 55.89%, with the 5-day performance at 11.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) is 91.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.24 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Abeona Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 79.95% over the past 6 months, a 54.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Abeona Therapeutics Inc will fall -130.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 147.50% up from the last financial year.
1 analysts are of the opinion that Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $500k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $68k.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.64%. The 2024 estimates are for Abeona Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 59.67%.
ABEO Dividends
Abeona Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and April 01.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.67% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc shares while 66.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.13%. There are 66.15% institutions holding the Abeona Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.11% of the shares, roughly 1.76 million ABEO shares worth $7.1 million.
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.66% or 1.4 million shares worth $5.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.41 million shares estimated at $1.65 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.82 million.