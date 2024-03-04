RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 0.83 million RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s per share price at $8.98 changed hands at $0.41 or 4.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $308.91M. RAPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -250.22% off its 52-week high of $31.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.86, which suggests the last value was 23.61% up since then. When we look at RAPT Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.
RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information
Instantly RAPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.76 added 4.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.86%, with the 5-day performance at 2.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) is -63.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.57 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the RAPT Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.91% over the past 6 months, a -20.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RAPT Therapeutics Inc will fall -34.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.90% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.49%. The 2024 estimates are for RAPT Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -20.56%.
RAPT Dividends
RAPT Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 12 and March 18.
RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.88% of RAPT Therapeutics Inc shares while 103.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.82%. There are 103.83% institutions holding the RAPT Therapeutics Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.20% of the shares, roughly 4.19 million RAPT shares worth $78.36 million.
Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.15% or 3.49 million shares worth $65.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.02 million shares estimated at $37.81 million under it, the former controlled 5.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.50% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $22.46 million.