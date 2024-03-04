RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 0.83 million RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s per share price at $8.98 changed hands at $0.41 or 4.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $308.91M. RAPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -250.22% off its 52-week high of $31.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.86, which suggests the last value was 23.61% up since then. When we look at RAPT Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information

Instantly RAPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.76 added 4.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.86%, with the 5-day performance at 2.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) is -63.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.57 days.