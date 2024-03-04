Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QNRX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 18.74 million Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.51 changing hands around $1.74 or 62.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.46M. QNRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -166.08% off its 52-week high of $12.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 50.11% up since then. When we look at Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10680.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.62K.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information
Instantly QNRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 67.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.18 added 62.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.05%, with the 5-day performance at 67.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX) is 30.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2660.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (QNRX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.57% over the past 6 months, a 78.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR will rise 53.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 64.67%. The 2024 estimates are for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 79.76%.
QNRX Dividends
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 11.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.96% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR shares while 8.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.74%. There are 8.56% institutions holding the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR stock share, with Rhumbline Advisers the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 40.44% of the shares, roughly 736.0 QNRX shares worth $368.0. With 96.0 shares estimated at $40.0 under it, the former controlled 5.27% of total outstanding shares.