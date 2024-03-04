Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QNRX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 18.74 million Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.51 changing hands around $1.74 or 62.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.46M. QNRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -166.08% off its 52-week high of $12.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 50.11% up since then. When we look at Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10680.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.62K.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Instantly QNRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 67.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.18 added 62.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.05%, with the 5-day performance at 67.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX) is 30.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2660.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.