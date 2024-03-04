Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) : Investors Should Not Dump QUBT Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $0.85 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.02M. QUBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.94% off its 52-week high of $1.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the last value was 25.88% up since then. When we look at Quantum Computing Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Instantly QUBT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9150 added 2.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.65%, with the 5-day performance at 6.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) is 5.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.05 days.