Presto Automation Inc (PRST)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.24 million Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.31 changing hands around $0.01 or 3.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.09M. PRST’s current price is a discount, trading about -1751.61% off its 52-week high of $5.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 51.61% up since then. When we look at Presto Automation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information

Instantly PRST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7408 added 3.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.58%, with the 5-day performance at -5.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) is 49.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.