Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.67 million Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $3.46 changed hands at $0.12 or 3.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $342.09M. PRCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.78% off its 52-week high of $3.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 85.55% up since then. When we look at Porch Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Instantly PRCH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.46 added 3.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.34%, with the 5-day performance at 24.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) is 47.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.92 days.