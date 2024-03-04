Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.25 million Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $1.96 changed hands at -$0.12 or -5.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $917.18M. PSNY’s last price was a discount, traded about -186.73% off its 52-week high of $5.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 33.67% up since then. When we look at Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.46 million.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Instantly PSNY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 49.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1700 subtracted -5.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.27%, with the 5-day performance at 49.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) is -9.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.91 days.